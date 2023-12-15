Ukraine Terminates Agreement With Belarus On Investment Protection

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft law to terminate the Ukrainian-Belarusian intergovernmental agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments.

Taras Melnychuk, the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the draft law proposes terminating the agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on the promotion and mutual protection of investments, which was signed in Kyiv on December 14, 1995 and ratified by Law of Ukraine No. 576/96-VR of December 6, 1996.