Gaza Gov't: 89 Media People Killed By Israeli Occupation Forces Since Oct. 7

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- The press office of the government in Gaza Strip said the Israeli occupation forces have killed 89 media people in the Strip since the start of the aggression on the Strip on October 7.

Eight media people have been detained and dozens of others have been injured, the office said in a statement on Friday.

The figures of casualties and detainees among press people signal clearly that the Israeli occupation forces targeted them with considerable premeditation.

"These are serious crimes and flagrant violations of the international law, which aim to intimidate media people and cover up for other war crimes against civilians in Gaza, including children and women," according to the statement.

The press office of Gaza government urged the international press bodies, and the legal and human rights groups to respond to the recurrent crimes and apply pressures on the Israeli occupation forces to stop the brutal war on Gaza. (end)

