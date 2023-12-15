ECOWAS Court Of Justice Orders Release Of Niger's Ousted Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- The Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States ruled that Nigerien outed president Mohammad Bazoum and his family members should be immediately released.

The court handed down its judgment on Friday in the case brought to it by Bazoum's lawyer in mid-September, nearly two months after Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani led a coup against the regime of the former president on July 26.

The verdict also orders reinstatement of the ousted president and restoration of the constitutional order in Niger.

Bazoum continues to be the sole head of state of Niger who represents the nation, according to the ruling. (end)

