Al Jazeera Cameraman Killed, Reporter Injured By Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Samer Abu-Daqqa, a cameraman for Al-Jazeera Arabic, was martyred and the news channel's correspondent Wael Al Dahdouh was injured in a drone attack by the Israeli occupation forces on a school housing displaced people in Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.

Abu-Daqqa, 45, was left bleeding to death for several hours as the Israeli occupation forces barred the way of ambulances to the site, witnesses said on Friday. Al-Dahdouh sustained a moderate injury in his hand, according to medical sources. Abu-Daqqa's martyrdom took to 90 the death toll of media people since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip on October 7. (pickup previous) mmg

