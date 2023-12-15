Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH -- A cameraman for Al-Jazeera Arabic is martyred and correspondent injured in Israeli drone attack on a school in Gaza.
RAMALLAH -- Gaza government: 89 media people lost their lives due to the occupation of the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip.
ALGIERS -- The Court of Justice of ECOWAS rules that Niger's outed president Mohammad Bazoum should be released and reistated.
BERLIN -- The German Hapag-Lloyd Co. suspends container shipping through the Red Sea after a Houthi attack on its vessel.
ISLAMABAD -- Three Pakistani policemen are killed and two others injured in a suicide attack in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (end) gb
