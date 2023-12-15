Finally, Some Good News On Interest Rates

(MENAFN- Asia Times) If you're trying to build up your savings account, these are happy times. For years, you earned almost nothing on your savings, even if you parked them in certificates of deposit. Today you can get a 5.5% CD without much difficulty.

If you're in the market to buy a house, these are definitely not happy times. With mortgage rates around 7%, monthly payments will be out of range for many potential buyers. Would-be home sellers with low-rate mortgages aren't inclined to list, which makes houses scarcer and pushes prices higher. As a Wall Street Journal headline recently put it,“The Math for Buying a Home No Longer Works.”

If you're a farmer or other business person who normally borrows operating money and occasionally investment money, today's rates make you want to tear your hair out. Many farmers have scrambled to find ways to borrow less.

In the economy generally, business fixed investment is down. It hardly needs saying that a prolonged period of rates at today's levels would be very bad for economic growth.