Ajman Tourism Achieves Milestones In Egypt Roadshowand Secures Partnerships With Three Prominent Tourism Companies

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), led by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General, successfully conducted a strategic roadshow in Egypt from December 13 to 14. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing collaboration between Ajman and Egypt, with a primary focus on fortifying tourism ties and fostering mutual relations within the sector.

In an impactful endeavor, ADTD solidified three major memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with renowned Egyptian tourism companies, reinforcing their commitment to seeking support for tourism development in the region. The agreements were formalized with Travco – Egypt, Travista – Egypt, and Heliopolis Express Tours – Egypt, all prominent entities in the Egyptian tourism industry.

Alhashmi underscored the Ajman Department of Tourism Development's commitment to achieving sustainable development in the tourism sector, emphasizing the ambition to elevate Ajman as a primary international tourist destination. This commitment is evidenced through comprehensive projects spanning entertainment, events, and hospitality, with a strategic focus on enhancing the unique tourism components that distinguish the emirate of Ajman. These initiatives align with a broader vision to position Ajman prominently on the global tourism stage.

Consequently, ADTD integrates introductory roadshows into its programs, aiming to showcase Ajman globally and bolster its standing on the international stage. Additionally, efforts are directed towards increasing demand from Egyptian tourists by raising awareness about the significance of Ajman and its rich cultural and tourism diversity. The department remains dedicated to strengthening relationships with key partners in the tourism sector and fostering strategic partnerships to augment these endeavors.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development:

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.