The Rise Of Mozambique’S Sovereign Wealth In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, Mozambique took a significant step by establishing the Mozambique Sovereign Fund (FSM).



Fueled by natural gas revenues, the fund marks a crucial development in utilizing the nation's gas resources.



The FSM is projected to generate substantial income, with estimates suggesting gas exports could yield around $91.7 billion throughout the project.



By the 2040s, annual state revenues from this endeavor are expected to top $6 billion.



The FSM's approval stirred considerable debate. The ruling Frelimo party supported the government's proposal with 165 votes.



However, 39 opposition MPs from Renamo and MDM opposed it, citing transparency issues and concerns over the fund's management.



The opposition feared the Bank of Mozambique's unchecked power to appoint external managers might lead to favoritism.



Despite these concerns, supporters of the FSM, mainly Frelimo, emphasized its potential to maximize gas exploration benefits.







They also highlighted its role in stabilizing the state budget amid oil market fluctuations and securing financial stability for future generations.



The FSM will primarily draw its income from liquefied natural gas production in the Rovuma basin's areas 1 and 4 and future oil and gas projects.



Notably, the law permits the use of FSM funds to support the state budget during public emergencies, such as states of siege or war.

The initiative aligns with a global trend of resource-rich countries

This initiative aligns Mozambique with a global trend of resource-rich countries establishing sovereign funds for sustainable management of natural resources.



Countries like Norway have set successful precedents with their sovereign wealth funds.



Mozambique's emphasis on transparency and future generations' welfare distinguishes its approach, especially in the African context, where similar funds exist in Nigeria and Angola.



The FSM's investment strategy, focusing outside the oil and gas sector, aligns with global best practices for risk diversification.



Additionally, addressing transparency and governance concerns is vital for its success and public trust, as seen in other countries' experiences with such funds.

MENAFN15122023007421016031ID1107605500