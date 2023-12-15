China’S Major Win In Brazil’S Energy Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a recent development, the State Grid Corporation of China achieved a significant milestone in Brazil's energy sector.



They marked their strategic presence by winning the largest lot in the energy transmission auction.



The auction, organized by ANEEL and the Ministry of Mines and Energy, highlighted Brazil's focus on energy expansion.



State Grid secured Lot 1, requiring an investment of R$ 18.1 billion (about $3.66 billion). This lot represented 83% of the auction's total value.



The auction successfully awarded all three lots, totaling 4,471 km of transmission lines.







Significantly, this expansion will enhance Brazil's renewable energy transmission, particularly in the Northeast.



State Grid's victory in Lot 1 included four sub-lots. Despite strong competition from Olympus XVI Consortium, State Grid offered the most favorable bid.



Their offer, an Annual Allowed Revenue (RAP) of R$ 1.93 billion (approximately $390.69 million), showed a notable 39.9% discount.



This win grants State Grid a 30-year concession for the project.



It involves constructing 1,513 km of lines and maintaining 1,468 km in key states. The project's 72-month timeline reflects its complexity and importance.



Brazilian companies triumphed in the smaller Lots 2 and 3. These lots span projects across Goiás, Minas Gerais, and São Paulo.



The investments for these lines, funded through electricity bills, will strengthen Brazil's energy grid over 30 years.



State Grid's mastery of high-capacity conversion technology was crucial for this win. It shows their capability in harnessing renewable energy efficiently.



This achievement not only signifies State Grid's role in Brazil's energy sector but also underscores Brazil's commitment to renewable energy development.

