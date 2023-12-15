(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Brazil's BB credit rating, sustaining a stable outlook, building on an earlier upgrade bestowed in July.



Fitch acknowledges the Brazilian government's pragmatic approach under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



The administration has focused on revenue-enhancing measures and increased state investments.



However, it has avoided major shifts in the monetary structure, steering clear of past aggressive parafiscal policies.



The agency commends Brazil for its robust international reserves and strong liquidity in the Treasury.



It also lauds the country's flexible exchange rate and status as a net sovereign external creditor.







Despite these positives, Brazil's credit rating faces limitations. Challenges include low economic growth potential, governance issues, and a high public debt-to-GDP ratio.



Additionally, budgetary rigidity also plays a role in constraining the rating.



Fitch projects an increase in Brazil' gross general government debt. From 71.7% in 2022, it's expected to rise to 74.6% of GDP in 2023.



This upward trend is likely to continue, potentially nearing 80% by 2025. This figure starkly contrasts with the 53% median for countries rated BB.

Brazil Holds Steady in Fitch Ratings Amid Growth

Brazil's GDP is anticipated to grow by 3.0%, though a deceleration is expected in the latter half of the year.



The robust job market fuels dynamic consumption, but rising interest rates have led to a decline in investments.



Fitch predicts a growth slowdown to 1.5% in 2024, reflecting these ongoing trends. By 2025, growth is expected to align closer to the trend rate of 2.1%.



This analysis by Fitch highlights Brazil's economic resilience amid global challenges. It also points to areas needing attention, like debt management and fostering sustainable growth.



The government's approach and external factors, such as the global economic climate, will play crucial roles in shaping Brazil's economic future.

MENAFN15122023007421016031ID1107605497