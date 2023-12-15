EU Launches Ukraine Accession, Faces Aid Deadlock

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Union has started accession talks with Ukraine, a move President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees as a major step forward.



This development promises a pathway to EU membership for Ukraine , though the full membership process is often lengthy.



Depending on their compliance with specific criteria, the EU is also discussing accession with Moldova and potentially Bosnia and Herzegovina.



However, the EU faces a deadlock over a significant aid package for Ukraine.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, seen as an ally of Moscow within the EU , vetoed a 50 billion euro financial aid proposal.



This action occurred despite other EU member states' unanimous agreement, showing Orbán's substantial influence in EU decisions.



The European Council President Charles Michel reassures that the EU is a dependable ally for Ukraine.







The decision to initiate accession talks has brought optimism to Kyiv.



Still, the financial aid obstacle, compounded by the U.S. Congress's inaction, leaves Ukraine facing financial challenges.



Orbán's stance, aligning with Moscow, reveals the EU's internal divisions and the difficulty in achieving a unified position, especially on critical matters like aid and conflict support.



The EU's decision to engage in accession talks with Ukraine, while hopeful, is overshadowed by the unresolved financial aid issue.



This situation highlights the ongoing challenges in reaching a consensus within the EU and providing adequate support to Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia.

