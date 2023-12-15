(MENAFN- The Rio Times) OpenAI has developed an innovative strategy for managing potential superintelligent AI, anticipating that such advanced AI could emerge within the next ten years.



The new method, "weak-to-strong generalization," involves a less advanced AI supervising a more sophisticated one.



In a significant experiment, OpenAI used GPT-2 to oversee GPT-4. The goal was to see if the older model could effectively guide the newer one to achieve complex objectives.



The results were encouraging. The GPT-4 model, under GPT-2's guidance, achieved performance levels between GPT-3 and GPT-3.5.



This method is still in the early stages and has certain limitations. For instance, it hasn't been successful with some types of data like ChatGPT preference data.



However, the experiment also suggested other methods like optimal early stopping and a sequential approach from smaller to larger models.



OpenAI has launched a $10 million funding program to support research in this area.



The program aims to involve more researchers, including graduate students and academics.







They will focus on developing methods to align future AI systems with human values and intentions.



The weak-to-strong generalization approach is a significant step towards solving the AI alignment problem.



It offers a new way to manage AI systems that might surpass human intelligence, ensuring their safe development and alignment with human goals and values.

