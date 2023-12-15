Debt Woes Escalate For Ethiopia As Credit Rating Drops

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ethiopia, facing a challenging economic period, recently saw its credit rating downgraded by Fitch Ratings.



This change indicates a heightened risk of the country defaulting on its debts.



Previously known for rapid economic growth, Ethiopi is now grappling with heavy debt following a devastating civil war and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The downgrade from 'CCC-' to 'C', raises concerns about Ethiopia's external liquidity and significant financing gaps.



The country's inability to pay its Eurobond exacerbates these worries.



Ethiopia now joins Zambia and Ghana, African countries that have already defaulted since the pandemic began.



Efforts to negotiate debt relief with bilateral creditors and secure a new IMF loan have been ongoing.







However, as of October 2023, these efforts have yet to reach a staff-level agreement.



Ethiopia's economic challenges mirror a common trend in developing countries, where debt has doubled to approximately $3.5 trillion over the past decade.



The situation in Ethiopia underscores the need for effective financial management and debt relief strategies.



It highlights developing nations' complexities in maintaining financial stability amidst global economic changes.

Background

Historically a rapidly growing African economy, Ethiopi now confronts challenges from internal conflicts and the pandemic, leading to a surge in debt.



This situation mirrors broader issues in developing countries, where debt sustainability is increasingly problematic.



The pandemic has heightened these challenges, causing a spike in national debts.



Ethiopia's struggle to meet its Eurobond obligations highlights these difficulties and underscores the need for effective financial management.



Comparatively, Ethiopia's financial distress aligns with that of other African nations like Zambia and Ghana, all grappling with external debt.



This trend points to the necessity of regional strategies for managing debt crises.



Ethiopia's journey from growth to near default is a cautionary tale for developing nations, emphasizing the risks of unsustainable debt levels.



The downgrade signifies Ethiopia's current fiscal challenges and the broader global issue of debt management in fluctuating economic conditions.

