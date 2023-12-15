CGI Files 2023 Annual Disclosure Documents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB ) has filed with the securities regulators in Canada and in the United States its Management Proxy Circular for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held virtually on January 31, 2024.

CGI has also filed its 2023 Annual Information Form with the Canadian securities regulators, as well as with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of its Annual Report on Form 40-F, which also includes its previously-filed Fiscal 2023 Results.

An electronic version of CGI's 2023 annual filings, including its Management Proxy Circular, Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40-F, are available on CGI's website at cgi/investors.

Notice and Access

CGI uses the Notice and Access rules adopted by Canadian securities regulators to reduce the volume of paper in the materials distributed for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. For the purposes of the Notice and Access process, the Management Proxy Circular and other relevant materials are available here

and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website .

Registered shareholders and non-objecting beneficial owners may request a paper copy of the materials by calling Computershare Investor Services Inc. toll free at 1-866-962-0498 (Canada and U.S.) or +1-514-982-8716 (international) and entering the control number indicated on the form of proxy or voting instruction form they received with the Notice of Meeting. Objecting beneficial owners may request a paper copy of the materials by calling Broadridge Investor Communications Corporation toll free at 1-877-907-7643 (Canada and U.S., in English or French), at +1-303-562-9306 (international, in French), or at +1-303-562-9305 (international, in English) and entering the control number indicated on the voting instruction form they received with the Notice of Meeting. To ensure that materials are received in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, all requests for paper copies of meeting materials must be received no later than January 17, 2024.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

