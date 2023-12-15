(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Marine Insurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest industry insights on the global marine insurance market reveal a promising trajectory, with the market value anticipated to expand from its 2022 figure of $32.8 billion to an estimated $40.5 billion by 2028. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.58% over the forecast period.

The comprehensive analysis underscores the impact of increasing international trade activities, mandatory insurance regulations, and the burgeoning e-commerce sector on the marine insurance landscape.

Key Market Drives: Regulatory Mandates and E-Commerce Boom

Regulatory bodies across various countries are fortifying the marine insurance framework, coinciding with a surge in global manufacturing and trade operations. The stipulation of marine insurance for commercial vessels stands as a pivotal influence, steering market demand and ensuring comprehensive coverage against transit risks.

The unprecedented growth of e-commerce is another critical factor, with companies leveraging marine shipping to extend their reach to international customers. This trend, coupled with burgeoning urbanization, elevated income levels, and the persuasive power of social media, vitalizes the marine insurance sector's expansion.

Technological Integration: A Market Catalyst

In the current digital era, industry leaders are swiftly adopting innovative technologies like machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). These tools are revolutionizing the marine insurance space, enriching risk management services, refining renewal processes, and demystifying behavioral patterns associated with loss events. Such technological strides are set to foster efficiency in claims processing, engine performance management, and the augmentation of navigation and cargo logistics.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The detailed industry report encapsulates essential segmentation analysis, categorizing the market based on type, distribution channel, and end user. Insights span across:



Cargo Insurance

Hull and Machinery Insurance

Marine Liability Insurance Offshore/Energy Insurance

A granular examination of distribution channels, from wholesalers to retail brokers, further shapes the market landscape. The study also delves into the influence of ship owners and traders on market dynamics.

Regional Prospects and Key Players

The report extends its geographic analysis to regions exhibiting notable industry presence, including North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. These insights serve as a beacon for stakeholders looking to navigate the diverse and complex terrain of the marine insurance market.

An overview of the competitive framework highlights the pivotal roles of incumbents shaping the market's future. While the identity of these key players remains confidential within this summary, their strategic positions and contributions underscore the intricate tapestry of the global marine insurance landscape.

Widening Horizons: Addressing Lingering Questions

Encapsulating the current state and forward momentum of the marine insurance market, the report addresses pressing inquiries pertinent to market size, growth drivers, the pandemic's impact, and segmentation nuances. It provides a navigational chart for stakeholders to comprehend the market evolution and fortify their strategic positioning amid changing tides.

As the marine insurance market steers toward brighter horizons, the comprehensive research available offers a robust foundation for decision-makers to anchor their market understanding and harness forthcoming opportunities in the fluid landscape of global marine insurance.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Marine Insurance Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Cargo Insurance

6.2 Hull and Machinery Insurance

6.3 Marine Liability Insurance

6.4 Offshore/Energy Insurance

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Wholesalers

7.2 Retail Brokers

7.3 Others

8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Ship Owners

8.2 Traders

8.3 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape



Allianz SE

American International Group Inc.

Aon plc

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AXA S.A.

Beazley plc

Brown & Brown Inc.

Chubb Group Holdings Inc

Lloyd's of London

Lockton Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd

Swiss Re Ltd

Willis Towers Watson plc Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets