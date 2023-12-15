Konnectmd Emerges As A Premier Solution To Tackle High Healthcare Costs And Lack Of Access

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award-winning executive, Corey Lockett leads KonnectMD to new heights by making it one of the nation's most affordable virtual healthcare membership.

KonnectMD is disrupting the healthcare industry: Making it Easy, Accessible, and Affordable.

- Ed PastorWASHINGTON , NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With high inflation causing significant financial difficulties for many Americans, more people are reporting that they are putting off medical care due to its cost, including care for severe conditions. Reports of people delaying medical care have increased sharply over the past few years, with young adults, those in low-income households, and women being the most affected. In the latest annual healthcare poll by Gallup , nearly 40% of Americans said they or a family member skipped or postponed medical care due to the highest inflation rate in over four decades.KonnectMD is a virtual healthcare provider offering affordable on-demand healthcare services, particularly during these challenging times. The company's services start at less than $1 per day for the entire family, making healthcare more accessible and affordable using innovative technology. With over 15,000 providers available, users can quickly request and schedule appointments using their phone, computer, or tablet. KonnectMD aims to address the barriers that prevent many people from accessing healthcare, such as high costs and a lack of availability, by providing timely and affordable healthcare services to those in need.KonnectMD was established in 2019 by Jason Padgett, a former Hollywood actor and producer who encountered long wait times for medical care. He created a solution allowing people to receive on-demand medical assistance, regardless of whether they had insurance. The following year, Corey Lockett became a co-owner of KonnectMD and now serves as its president, working with Jason to provide innovative healthcare services.KonnectMD's telemedicine services are crucial for urgent care and talk therapy needs. The company's services help reduce hospital visits for common illnesses, saving time and money. Given the increasing importance of mental health during the pandemic, KonnectMD provides accessible and affordable mental health services, including individual, couples, and family therapy, all of which can be accessed from home.Patient safety and privacy are paramount to KonnectMD. Its telehealth platform is protected with multi-factor authentication and encryption protocols for HIPAA compliance. Every provider is licensed and certified and undergo a rigorous vetting process before they are approved to provide services on the platform. KonnectMD's telemedicine services are available 24/7, and users can receive medical care and advice from their doctors without leaving their homes.KonnectMD's success is due to its dedication to meeting customer needs. The company conducted market research to identify its target audience and develop its platform to serve those customers better. It also established several partnerships to expand its services and reach more people. KonnectMD's partners include healthcare providers, associations and employers seeking to provide their employees with affordable and accessible healthcare services.Lockett is pleased with the positive impact of KonnectMD's services on people's lives. The service has helped people avoid expensive medical bills, receive timely care, and improve their health and well-being. KonnectMD is a movement that is transforming the healthcare industry into a more accessible and affordable one, delivering much-needed healthcare services to those who need them most.Please note that KonnectMD is a healthcare membership and not insurance. For more information about KonnectMD, click here to visit their website.

