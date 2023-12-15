Montreal Guide Condo Becomes Guide Immo To Shine Throughout Quebec

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Montreal Guide Condo, the leading directory dedicated to new housing in Quebec, announces a significant change today that marks a new era in its journey. Now renamed as Guide Immo , the company embraces this name change to better reflect its identity and strengthen its position as the definitive real estate guide for all new housing in Quebec.Regions Aim to Shine Across QuebecAt the turn of this new decade, several regional real estate developers turned to the Montreal Guide Condo platform to gain more visibility on the web. With the real estate market in unprecedented excitement, buyers and renters of new homes are not limited to Montreal and its suburbs but now extend across all regions of Quebec. Faced with this emerging reality, Montreal Guide Condo becomes Guide Immo, a necessary evolution to better represent the diversification of real estate projects (condos, townhouses, single-family homes, cottages, etc.) and all regions of Quebec already listed in its directory.By adopting a more inclusive name that better represents its offering, Guide Immo positions itself as a trusted ally for those seeking a new home, whether they are in Gatineau, the Eastern Townships, or anywhere else in Quebec.Why Guide Immo Continues to Rank High in Search ResultsThe success of the Guide Immo real estate directory is primarily based on its ability to rank at the top of search engine results. To achieve this prominent position within organic search results (SEO), the company meticulously analyzed every element that could influence its visibility. From source code to breadcrumbs to each URL address, everything was crafted with the precision of a watchmaker.Recognizing that 88% of real estate transactions now undergo initial validation online, Guide Immo understands the importance of positioning itself as an essential online resource and guarantees a presence in the top five search results.- Guide Immo encompasses over 1,400 new real estate projects and accumulates 100,000 monthly visits .- Monthly, 450 users submit requests to find a home that meets their needs.- The Facebook page has over 11,000 followers, and 9,600 users are subscribed to the newsletter.A Family StoryOriginally, about a decade ago, the idea of ​​providing a directory of all the emerging new projects in the metropolis sprouted in the mind of Isabel Coutu, one of the three shareholders of the company. At that time, the buildings that were still called condominium towers were just beginning to break through the Montreal skyline, and Mrs. Coutu was responsible for marketing several of these. Taking the leap to bring them together in a website where users could view the offerings, compare projects, and even communicate with developers to make acquisitions seemed evident.The impetus needed to materialize this vision was brought by Isabel Coutu's two children: Ulysse and Mercedes. They became essential minds to drive the company towards the prominent position it holds today. Since the beginning, their primary objective has been to provide relevant and objective information so that tenants and buyers can make informed decisions.About Guide ImmoGuide Immo is a real estate directory powered by silo that covers the entire Quebec market for new housing. Developed over the past decade, the platform helps real estate developers, buyers, and renters come together in an interactive and personalized environment to make informed transactions. Guide Immo not only offers a wide range of new homes but also disseminates informative content through its blog, social networks, and newsletters.Contact Information: 514 443-4909, ...,

