Internbright: Transforming Internship Opportunities For Today's Youth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) At just 17, Meher Baath secured seed funding for her company Internbright, an innovative platform linking teens with fitting internship opportunities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where opportunities for young adults can seem scarce, Meher Baath, a 17-year-old entrepreneur, has emerged as a beacon of hope. As the founder and CEO of Internbright, an innovative online platform connecting young minds with companies for suitable internship opportunities, Meher is transforming the landscape for students eager to gain hands-on experience in their chosen fields.

Meher's journey began in the summer of her sophomore year when a deep desire to delve into the world of business management ignited her search for internships. Faced with the frustration of finding limited options on existing job websites and even local searches yielding no high school-friendly opportunities, Meher was driven to address a common challenge faced by her peers.

Determined to make a difference, Meher conducted a research study that revealed a staggering 90 percent of teenagers struggled to find internships aligned with their aspirations. This revelation fueled her commitment to creating Internbright, a platform designed to empower youth in their pursuit to explore their academic interests and potential undergraduate majors despite not having personal connections or networks.

Through Meher's participation in Bizworld's Yes! Accelerator Program, she secured $5,000 in seed funding from venture capitalists, further propelling the growth of Internbright. As the platform evolves, Meher actively engages with youth through social media, amassing a following of over 4,000 on TikTok.

“Internbright isn't just a platform; it's an opportunity to empower youth within their respective fields. Every young mind deserves the chance to explore their passions, unlocking a journey in their present but will also provide them with skills and knowledge that will serve them for the rest of their life,” said Meher Baath.

Today, Meher continues to work tirelessly on her venture, bridging the gap between aspiring young talent and meaningful internship opportunities. Her journey from frustration to empowerment serves as an inspiration to youth facing similar challenges, showcasing the impact one determined individual can make in reshaping the future.

