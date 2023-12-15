Readout Of SBA Administrator Guzman’S Attendance At The White House SBA Community Navigator Event

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Administrator Guzman celebrates two-year anniversary of program with program grantees and small business owners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden's cabinet for America's 33 million small businesses, met with Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP) participants alongside National Economic Council (NEC) Director Lael Brainard and White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling to discuss the transformational effects the program has had in helping historically underserved small businesses access timely support.

President Biden's American Rescue Plan provided a monumental investment in the nation's small businesses, including the creation of the Community Navigator Pilot Program, which is designed to reduce the barriers small businesses face in accessing critical support – including those owned by underserved groups such as veterans, women, rural communities, and people of color. The Community Navigator program provided competitive funding to 51 organizations that worked with hundreds of local groups to connect entrepreneurs to resources to help their small businesses thrive.

Small business owners at the table discussed how the CNPP provided tangible support in the form of capital, certification readiness, procurement guidance, financial literacy, and other technical assistance. In a new report in conjunction with the roundtable, the SBA highlighted how the Community Navigator Pilot Program is meeting small businesses where they are and helping to close resource, capital, and educational gaps for historically underserved small businesses by connecting entrepreneurs to trusted and culturally competent service providers in their communities. The program has successfully provided training to over 350,000 entrepreneurs, 1:1 counseling services to over 33,000 unique small business clients, and a projected $300 million in approved funding to small businesses.

Roughly 75% of small businesses reached with counseling services through the Community Navigators program had not done business with the SBA in the prior five years – illustrating how successful the program has been in reaching entrepreneurs who may have missed out on available supports in the past – and four out of five Community Navigator clients are from a traditionally underserved or underrepresented groups.

