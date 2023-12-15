(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Technology, By Application (Infectious Disease and Blood Screening, Genetic Testing, Cancer Screening, Others), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to

The Global Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to generate USD 11.04 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics market is expected to grow at a

CAGR of 10.7%.



The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 11 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia).

Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research study also assesses market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.

Clinical Molecular diagnostics is a rapidly expanding market that encompasses a wide range of applications, including infectious illnesses, cancer, hematopathology, clinical chemistry, and clinical genetics. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growing demand for advanced diagnostic solutions for early disease detection are driving the market growth.

Additionally, the increasing awareness of personalized treatment and direct-to-consumer genetic testing is also supporting the market growth. Moreover, the rising global prevalence of infectious diseases has significantly contributed to the demand for clinical molecular diagnostics solutions, wherein polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing has emerged as the primary method for detecting COVID-19.

The application of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing has played a significant role in enhancing the field of molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, specifically in nucleic acid-based methodologies. As a result, this particular segment has emerged as one of the most prominent segments within the core clinical molecular diagnostics market.

The report analyses the Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report presents the analysis of Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application (Infectious disease and blood screening, Genetic testing, Cancer Screening Other Applications).

The report analyses the Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market by Technology (In situ hybridization, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Other Technologies).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, by Application & by Technologies.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Integration of AI and Data Analytics to deliver highly accurate and rapid results Partnerships with Academic Institutes

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market

The companies analysed in the report



Merck Group (SigmaAldrich Co., LLC)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hologic, Inc Danaher Corporation.

