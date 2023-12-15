John Michael Ferrari Releases First Gospel / Inspirational EP - Soldiers Prayer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soldiers Prayer

Bring Me Home

The Son Don't Lie

Award-winning Singer Songwriter John Michael Ferrari Releases His First Gospel Music Inspirational Music EP "Soldiers Prayer" - Cappy Records.

- John Michael FerrariNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Multiple award-winning singer songwriter entertainer arranger John Michael Ferrari releases his first Gospel Music Inspirational Music EP "Soldiers Prayer ." The EP consists of 4 of his original songs, including "The Son Don't Lie," "Bring Me Home," and a re-release of "Like a Rock n Roll Band". The EP is produced by Pepper Jay , and recorded at Larry Beaird Music Group in Nashville, for the indie label Cappy Records.The song, "Soldiers Prayer" is written by John Michael Ferrari, assisted by Pepper Jay, from an interesting perspective. The singer died as a teen soldier leaving his wife and unborn child. He watches over her and, after 60 years, he comes to take her "home". This spiritual patriotic song wants to "Raise our Flag with pride and grace." He has seen the "pain on a soldier's face." He is "a soldier of the U.S.A." Soldiers Prayer was recorded in October 2023 with amazing studio musicians: Drums: Evan Hutchings, Bass: Eli Beaird, Electric: Troy Lancaster, Steel: Andy Ellison, Piano: Billy Nobel and Acoustic: Pat McGrath. Engineers were Jim DeBlanc on tracking, and Rob Lane on vocals and mixing."Bring Me Home" is from the perspective of John Michael Ferrari's last walk with his old and loved dog, RJ, knowing he had only one more day left with his friend. The talented studio musicians that brought Ferrari's arrangement to life were Drums: Lonnie Wilson, Bass: Eli Beaird, Electric: Troy Lancaster, Steel: Scotty Sanders, Piano: Billy Nobel and Acoustic: Pat McGrath. Engineers were Jim DeBlanc on tracking, and Rob Lane on vocals and David Buchanan mixing."Like a Rock n Roll Band" was first released on John Michael Ferrari's "My Heart Can't Breathe" album. "Love can make you happy ... Love can heal your pride." - John Michael Ferrari. " Like a Rock n Roll Band" was also named "Peace Song of the Year" by the Art 4 Peace Awards.Actually, extremely humble, one could spend hours with John Michael Ferrari without knowing he is a highly acclaimed, having received many awards and excellent reviews. He loves being on stage. He believes that there are no strangers in the audience and shares his emotional songs about life's experiences with sophistication and childlike wonder across genres. Over the years, he has been #1 on several country, pop, and mainstream radio charts. Currently, his pop hit "Who's That Girl?" is at the top of a couple of radio charts in the United States and Internationally and was voted #3 in the Museboat Live Channel international contest for Best Song of the Year 2023. In the last three months, John Michael Ferrari was named "Outstanding Radio Artist" by the Nashville Music Awards, asked to host more episodes of the "Songwriters Perspective" radio show, and the song he wrote with Pepper Jay and Ray Ligon "Workin' My Way to Nashville" won Best Songwriter at the Kentucky Country Music Awards,John Michael Ferrari splits his time between Nashville and on a ranch in Pahrump, Nevada. His music is available all music platforms.

Pepper Jay

Cappy Records

+1 310-345-9366

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Soldiers Prayer by John Michael Ferrari