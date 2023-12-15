Helicopter Market To Increase By USD 18.94 Billion During 2023-2028 Introduction Of New And Modernized Helicopters To Drive The Growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Helicopter Market 2024-2028

The introduction of new and modernized helicopters drives market growth. They are expected to have

improved power, speed, and distance attributes and may even carry out missions autonomously. They must

be fitted with the latest and modernized weapons and countermeasures. This is because

they are crucial for the military and play vital roles in humanitarian missions. In 2021, the Leonardo AW139 intermediate twin-engine helicopter became the new Presidential Transport helicopter in the Republic of Colombia.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Higlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the helicopter market: Airbus SE, Bristow Group Inc., CHC Group LLC, Enstrom Helicopter Crop., Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Helicopteres Guimbal S.A.S, Hill Helicopters

Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kaman Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., MD Helicopter LLC, Northrop Grumman Corp., Robinson Helicopter Co. Inc., Rostec, Textron Inc., The Boeing Co., Volocopter GmbH, and Joby Aviation Inc.

Helicopter Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 5.45% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend



The incorporation of advanced A.I systems and automation capabilities in helicopters is an emerging market trend.

Sensors are equipped in helicopters for

greater accuracy and precision while carrying out multiple tasks.

Advanced automation capabilities are incorporated in modern helicopter designs. They help drastically reduce the need for manual labor and free up personnel to focus on more critical tasks.

Challenge



The high operational and maintenance costs of helicopters challenge market growth.



The older models need regular maintenance, thus, making substantial maintenance and repair costs. The maintenance costs include

oil changes and inspections and can cost several thousand dollars per year, while major repairs, such as engine replacements, can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars.

Keg Segments:

The

civil and commercial segment is significant during the forecast period. The helicopters in this segment

are used for applications such as aerial cranes, corporate shuttle and air taxi services, tourism, aerial photography, air ambulance, law enforcement, and oil and gas activities. The adoption of helicopters in multiple applications drives the demand for

civil helicopters is increasing from fleet operators, especially in APAC. For instance,

China alone has more than 20 helicopter operators providing services for different applications. This includes

aerial surveys, corporate, emergency medical services, powerline patrol, firefighting, and others. Furthermore, given

the increasing demand from civil and commercial segments, the global helicopter market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

