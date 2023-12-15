Telerehabilitation Systems Market To USD 604.01 Million Growth Between 2022 - 2027, Driven By Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Diseases - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2023-2027

Complexities in the implementation of Internet connection hinder market growth. The adoption of telerehabilitation systems

is led by a

good Internet connection capable of supporting a variety of hospital applications but

they vary based on the clinical setting, patient population, and service. In rural hospitals, treatment is difficult owing to the limited workforce and financial resources. Hospitals and healthcare organizations

find it difficult due to the lack of

a quick and dependable Internet connection. Furthermore, as

rural residents have limited access to broadband, it is challenging to accept telerehabilitation products and services.

The telerehabilitation systems market is segmented by Product (Hardware and Software), Type (Physical therapy, Occupational therapy, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).





The hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. This

segment includes head-mounted displays (HMDs), sensor motion tracking systems, and haptic devices. Sensors detect body movement and their is

then used as inputs for the software. However, hardware requires higher initial investments than software and services but exhibits comparatively better performance. North America will contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the telerehabilitation systems market:

BRONTES PROCESSING Sp. z o.o. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, DIH Group, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, Hinge Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Jitrnonix, Kineto Tech Rehab SRL, Koninklijke Philips NV, LiteGait, MindMaze SA, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, Rehametrics, Robert Bosch GmbH, SWORD Health Technologies Inc., KineQuantum SAS, Tyromotion GmbH

