The Principles That Govern Hydraulics Are The Untapped Secret To Trading, Author Says

Paul Bratby wrote Confluence Not Coincidence: Uncovering the Power of Market Drivers in Trading and Investing“not to look clever, but to help people succeed.”

TREVOR, WI, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Confluence is not about chance, and it goes beyond mere coincidence, explains author Paul Bratby . A confluence occurs when two or more factors align to confirm a trend or reversal, and it is a powerful tool that can help traders and investors navigate the complex and dynamic world of financial markets.

But Bratby didn't always approach trading in such a methodical way. He says it took him time to work out his strategy – and it all started in the late 1990s while he was attending a very technical engineering course on hydraulic and electronic systems.

“I was transfixed by the patterns of flow when certain demands were put on systems,” he explains.“Multiple factors (or confluences) combine to create patterns. I realized I had the ability to see and identify patterns that could help me make smart trading decisions.

“This understanding sparked my passion,” he adds.“I learned the hard way, so others didn't have to.”

Bratby's journey from a 17-year-old British Army apprentice to a successful trader and founder of Global Trading Software has helped inform his insights. His experience has made him adept at recognizing behavioral patterns and their correlation with financial markets.

He's packed his knowledge into his new book, Confluence Not Coincidence: Uncovering the Power of Market Drivers in Trading and Investing. In it he demonstrates how technology can empower traders to identify and capitalize on regular confluences, enabling them to develop effective strategies for day trading, swing trading and investing.

“With day trading, you buy and sell in the same day in hopes of capitalizing on small price movements,” he says.“Swing trading involves holding positions for a longer time, days or even weeks, to try to profit from larger price movements.”

He also focuses on the impact of patterns as well as tools and strategies that can help people identify these patterns in the market - and also help them make informed investment decisions.

“I share all of this not to be clever,” he notes,“but to help people succeed.”

To that end, the book covers such subjects as:

.The catalysts and confluences of economic data releases, geopolitical events and central bank decisions

.How to spot the start of a potential bullish trend

.The critical importance of macroeconomic and financial indicators

Each copy of the book also includes $200 of free software to help readers immediately leverage all that they've learned.

“Understanding the confluences is just the first step,” Bratby says.“Putting them to work for you is where theory becomes practice – and I want to put that power into people's hands so they can build a better life for themselves and their families.”

