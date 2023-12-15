A New Eco-Friendly Alternative To Wood And Plastic Signage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Traditional signage materials like wood or composites will deteriorate over time and may warp, bend, or break from moisture exposure or temperature changes. Interstate Advanced Materials now offers eco-friendly High-Density Urethane (HDU) Precision Board as a longer-lasting and more sustainable solution to easily worn-out signage.High-Density Urethane (HDU) Precision Board is an eco-friendly closed cell rigid polyurethane sheet . Made using 23.9% rapidly renewable resource content, it has a lifespan up to ten times longer than wood. Its closed-cell structure prevents moisture absorption, ensuring that it won't crack or peel when exposed to moisture or temperature changes. Unlike wood, Precision Board can be thermoformed and vacuum formed into different shapes to more easily create unique and attractive signs. This non-toxic material is completely inert - unlike various composites, it contains no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or carcinogens. HDU Precision Board promotes a cleaner and safer working environment: it meets multiple flammability standards including ASTM D-1692-74, Far 25.853, Mil-P-265214, and ASTM D635 and releases less dust and more chips when cut or machined.Precision Board is suitable for applications beyond indoor and outdoor signage. It can be machined using standard woodworking tools, making it an attractive choice for applications like prototypes, master models, sculptures, carvings, and wax masters. It has also seen use in pre-preg composite layup tooling, tool path proofing, and pattern making applications.HDU Precision Board is available from Interstate Advanced Materials in multiple densities ranging from PBLT-4 to PBLT-48. Signage makers looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on HDU Precision Board and other signage materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To hear more about HDU Precision Board and its superior signage properties or to learn more about sustainable material alternatives , call a material expert at 800-742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.

