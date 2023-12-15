SEAPEAK LLC DECLARES DISTRIBUTIONS ON SERIES A AND B PREFERRED UNITS December 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Seapeak LLC (Seapeak or the Company) has declared cash distributions of $0.5625 per unit on the Company's Series A preferred units (NYSE:SEAL PR A) and $0.5313 per unit on the Company's Series B preferred units (NYSE:SEAL PR B) for the period from October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. The cash distributions are payable on January 16, 2024 to all unitholders of record as at December 31, 2023.Seapeak's preferred unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.About SeapeakSeapeak is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing liquefied gas services primarily under long-term, fee-based charters through its interests in 49 LNG carriers (including 5 newbuildings) and 44 LPG, Ethane and multi-gas carriers (including 4 newbuildings). Seapeak's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Seapeak owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal.For more information, please visit: .

