Arhaus Opens New Showroom At Fashion Island In Newport Beach, California

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus , a leader in artisan-crafted furniture and home décor, announces the opening of its new 16,000 square-foot showroom at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, California. Located in Southern California's Orange County, Arhaus promises an inspiring destination for high-quality furniture and home décor, alongside the center's diverse lifestyle offerings, from shopping to dining and more. This showroom marks the brand's tenth showroom in California with other locations in Canoga Park, Los Gatos, Palm Desert, San Diego, Torrance, Thousand Oaks and Walnut Creek, as well as Arhaus Studio locations in Burlingame and Carmel.



The Newport Beach location offers complimentary design services to our clients, extending a helping hand on home projects of any scale. Whether reviving a single space or furnishing an entire home, Arhaus' team of seasoned design consultants is ready to provide guidance both in-store and online. For further details or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus/DesignServices .

In celebration of the Fashion Island showroom opening, Arhaus will make a $10,000 contribution to American Forests, the country's oldest nonprofit conservation organization, dedicated to nurturing healthy and resilient forests from coast to coast. Rooted in sustainable principles and as part of its ongoing Green Initiative, Arhaus takes pride in its continued support for American Forests and its mission. To learn more about American Forests, visit AmericanForests .

The Arhaus Newport Beach showroom opens today, Friday, December 15, at Fashion Island, located at 401 Newport Center Dr. #A224, Newport Beach, CA, 92660.

For more information and store locations, visit the Arhaus Store Directory at Arhaus/Stores . To learn more about Arhaus' values and commitments, visit Arhaus/About . To learn more about Arhaus Trade, an exclusive program for industry professionals, visit Arhaus/Trade .

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 90 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

