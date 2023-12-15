Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend For First Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc.

(NASDAQ: PEGA ),

the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today

announced a

quarterly

cash dividend of $0.03 per

share, maintaining

the company's

current

dividend program.

The Q1 2024

dividend

will be paid

on

January 16, 2024, to

shareholders

of record

as

of

January 2,

2024.

About Pega

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprise to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises

meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:

PEGA ), visit .

