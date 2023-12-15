Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend For First Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc.
(NASDAQ: PEGA ),
the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today
announced a
quarterly
cash dividend of $0.03 per
share, maintaining
the company's
current
dividend program.
The Q1 2024
dividend
will be paid
on
January 16, 2024, to
shareholders
of record
as
of
January 2,
2024.
About Pega
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprise to Build for Change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises
meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:
PEGA ), visit .
Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman
VP, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
(617) 866-6022
Twitter: @pega
Investor Contact:
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
[email protected]
(617) 498-8968
All
trademarks
are
the
property of their
respective
owners.
SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.
MENAFN15122023003732001241ID1107605389
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.