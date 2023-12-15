               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SEI Declares Dividend Of $0.46 Per Share


12/15/2023 4:18:25 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Increases Share Repurchase Program by $250 Million

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of
SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC ) on Dec. 15, 2023 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.46 per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 28, 2023, with a payment date of Jan.
9,
2024.

The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company also approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $250 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $289 million.

About SEI®
 SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC ) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of Sept. 30, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic .

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Alex Whitelam

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-4924

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

