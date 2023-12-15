SEI Declares Dividend Of $0.46 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Increases Share Repurchase Program by $250 Million
OAKS, Pa., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of
SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC ) on Dec. 15, 2023 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.46 per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 28, 2023, with a payment date of Jan.
9,
2024.
The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company also approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $250 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $289 million.
About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC ) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of Sept. 30, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic .
|
Investor Contact:
|
Media Contact:
|
Alex Whitelam
|
Leslie Wojcik
|
SEI
|
SEI
|
+1 610-676-4924
|
+1 610-676-4191
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE SEI Investments Company
MENAFN15122023003732001241ID1107605385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.