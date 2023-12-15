SEI Declares Dividend Of $0.46 Per Share

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC ) on Dec. 15, 2023 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.46 per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 28, 2023, with a payment date of Jan.

9,

2024.



The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company also approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $250 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $289 million.

