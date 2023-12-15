Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results For Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 And Provides Corporate Update

Operating Highlights:



Selected by U.S. Army as a finalist for its Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Tranche 2 Drone Program



Received orders for 344 drones with a total value of approximately $5.2 million from a U.S. federal government agency



Secured contract with U.S. Customs and Border protection for 106 Teal 2 Drone systems



Partnered with aerospace engineering firm ES Aero to facilitate rapid completion of customer specific projects



Remote ID certification received from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)



Teal 2 sUAS now available for purchase through federal government's GSA Advantage

Continued global expansion with entry into Latin America



Financial Highlights:



Record revenues of almost $4 million for fiscal second quarter ending October 31, 2023, representing growth of more than 400% compared to the prior-year period and 125% on a sequential basis



Gross margin tripled sequentially to more than 30% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 10% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, driven by continued improvements in the manufacturing process, an increase in units shipped, and higher margins on the SRR prototype contract



Backlog grew to $4.5 million at October 31, 2023 and $7.4 million in early December 2023

Raised $9.2 million in gross proceeds from an equity offering



“Our Q2 results exceeded our guidance by 30% and was the highest quarterly revenue in Company history due to our launch of the Teal 2 drone in April 2023,” commented Jeff Thompson, Chief Executive Officer.“This brand new system is now fully integrated with artificial intelligence and computer vision capabilities, including Athena AI, AeroVironment's Tomahawk Kinesis, Reveal Technologies's Farsight, and ATAK by PAR Government. This technology stack gives the frontline warfighter a feature-rich capability never seen on a rucksack portable drone.

“We are extremely honored to be downselected by the U.S. Army as a finalist for the Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) program of record. With the ongoing shift to small tactical drones in warfare, we are very optimistic that our Teal sUAS will be needed globally as the premier ISR system for the warfighter. Given our record performance, growing backlog, and recent U.S. Army downselection, we reiterate our Q3 revenue guidance of $5 million, which would be another successful quarter of record revenue,” concluded Thompson.

"We are reporting record revenues, gross margin, and backlog for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, each of which represents clear indicators that the Teal 2 is resonating in the marketplace," stated Joseph Hernon, Chief Financial Officer. "With our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City continuing to scale production capacity and refine the manufacturing process, we are confident in our ability to fulfill our backlog with increasing product gross margins."

