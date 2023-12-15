(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement no. 137 – 2023

Copenhagen, December 15 th , 2023

Correction on major shareholder announcement – HICO Group

Referrring to company announcement no 135 of 15 December 2023, the correct new shareholding of HICO Group ApS is 12.1% of the shares and voting rights in GreenMobility A/S and not 12.6% as originally announced.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: ...

Jan Helleskov Head of Communications & PR, +45 31 10 14 08: ...

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam. More than 250,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility's ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachment

