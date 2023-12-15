Stitch Fix Announces New Employee Inducement Grants

Stitch Fix combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science to make online personal styling accessible to everyone. Stitch Fix helps millions of clients across the United States find clothing and accessories they love through a unique model that can extend far beyond the closet to define the future of shopping. For more, visit .

