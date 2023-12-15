New Scientific Breakthroughs: Using Magnesium For Carbon Removal Emerges As A Beacon Of Hope

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sahit Muja

New innovative solution to combat climate change is focusing on magnesium for carbon removal

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The climate change is recognized as a severe threat to the health, security, and prosperity of the global population. The consequences, ranging from droughts and wildfires to floods, storms, and hurricanes, have become widespread. Furthermore, air and water pollution are contributing to the premature deaths of millions of people worldwide.The year 2023 has marked an alarming milestone with the recording of the hottest days ever experienced on the planet. This unprecedented occurrence serves as a clear indicator that climate change is progressing into uncharted territory, posing heightened risks to ecosystems and human societies. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning, expressing concern that climate change is spiraling out of control. His urgent message emphasizes the critical need for immediate and effective measures to address the escalating crisis. The global community is urged to take decisive actions to mitigate the impact of climate change.Sahit Muja, the CEO of Albanian Minerals, acknowledges climate change as one of the most significant crisis facing the world today. Despite the severity of the situation, Muja remains optimistic, asserting that there is still an opportunity to enact substantial positive change and avert catastrophic outcomes. This perspective reflects a commitment to proactive solutions and a belief in the collective ability to make a difference.The acknowledgment of climate change reaching unprecedented levels underscores the importance of urgent and comprehensive measures. Governments, businesses, and individuals are called upon to collaborate on sustainable initiatives, reduce emissions, and implement practices that contribute to environmental preservation.In conclusion, the recognition of climate change as a global crisis demands immediate and collective action. The warnings from prominent figures like U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the commitment of individuals like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Elon Musk highlight the need for a united effort to address climate change, protect the planet, and secure a sustainable future for all.Natural Carbon Removal Approach: Albanian Minerals goal is to reverse climate change using a new natural approach that accelerates carbon removal.The method involves adding magnesium-based silicates to both land and water.Enhanced weathering is an innovative process designed to expedite natural weathering by strategically distributing crushed magnesium ore across both land and water. This method has demonstrated promising scientific outcomes, showcasing rapid carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration. Moreover, the process contributes to air, water, and land purification, offering potential solutions for combating land degradation and deforestation, all facilitated by the use of green olivine. .Enhanced weathering has exhibited significant potential for rapidly sequestering CO2. The process contributes to the purification of air, water, and land. G Green olivine, a key component, plays a vital role in achieving positive results for combating one of the worlds greatest problems such as land degradation and deforestation.Magnesium-Based Solutions: Technologies are incorporating magnesium, plants, land, and ocean .CO2 is converted into sugars, vitamins, and essential minerals for biodiversity. CO2 transformation converts carbon dioxide into beneficial substances that provides essential minerals for the health and sustainability of biodiversity. .Enhanced weathering, with its focus on magnesium ore, green olivine, and innovative technologies, emerges as a promising solution for addressing climate-related challenges. By accelerating natural weathering processes, this approach not only aids in CO2 sequestration but also promotes broader environmental well-being, offering a holistic strategy for combating land degradation and supporting biodiversity.CO2 is transformed permanently into magnesium carbonates, sugar and vitamins, and heavy metals are separated with new eco-friendly technology repurposed for use in batteries and the green energy transition.The magnesium gradually dissolves in seawater, providing essential minerals to biodiversity, reducing ocean acidity, and permanently removing carbon dioxide by turning into beneficial substances. The proposed method is presented as cost-effective, scalable, and capable of capturing a significant amount of global carbon dioxide. .The assertion that scientists have been on a journey for 30 years, conducting hundreds of researches globally has prove that magnesium olivine can capture CO2, underscores the importance of rigorous scientific validation. .The magnesium mineral is presented as a versatile solution to various environmental issues, showcasing its potential to play a role in maintaining ecological balance, supporting agriculture, and addressing challenges related to air land and water quality. Magnesium is seen as a sustainable supply for new batteries and lighter alloys, with the potential to significantly impact the economic outlook of clean energy sources. Additionally, magnesium can be used in hydrogen production, batteries, wind turbines, robots, and lighter alloys.As the world grapples with the profound impacts of climate change, the focus on magnesium for carbon removal emerges as a beacon of hope. This innovative solution, leveraging the unique properties of magnesium, not only addresses carbon emissions but also contributes to the restoration and preservation of ecosystems. The collaborative effort to implement and scale up these magnesium-based solutions is crucial for steering the course toward a sustainable and resilient future.This new technology in development is lead by Sahit Muja a successful entrepreneur with net worth reported to be over 3.5 billion USD. He is a New Yorker with Albanian heritage, renowned as a successful entrepreneur, visionary leader, and investor who has left an indelible mark on the business world. His private ownership of a vast array of minerals including the world's largest magnesium reserves, estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of US dollars, solidifies his position as a key player in the global market. Sahit Muja is one of the finest examples of extraordinarily successful self-made billionaire.Sahit Muja is considered to be one of the best global business leaders who has mastered discovering over 1 trillion tons of very useful and valuable minerals. He has built an incredible team that reflects the diverse fabric of experts in science and technology focusing in sustainable use of natural resources, emphasizes the importance of applying, adapting, and developing new technologies in the mining industry to meet global climate ambitions. The focus is on innovations that promote sustainable and intelligent extraction of mineral resources, with an emphasis on green mining practices.

David Greenberg

Global Green Innovations, 18 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville, NY

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram