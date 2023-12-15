Contemporary Soul-Jazz Artist Ragan Whiteside Breaks Into The Voice Arts Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Classically trained flutist and soul-jazz phenomenon Ragan Whiteside is the winner of CBS Audition Spotlight, presented by That's Voiceover Career Expo and the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences, which took place this week in Los Angeles.

Whiteside was the winner of more than 1,800 submissions for the CBS Audition Spotlight. After her submission, she initially made it as a Top 40 finalist. Once she arrived at That's Voiceover Career Expo, she was named one of the final six and won the grand prize, which also included a paid voiceover booking for CBS' Los Angeles' affiliate station, KCAL, talent representation by VOX Talent Agency, a Neumann TLM microphone and shock mount and a bunch of other swag gifts from Neumann, all to support her efforts on her journey as a voice actor.

“I am over the moon about winning the CBS Audition Spotlight. In August 2023, I left my lucrative job in the tech industry to pursue music and voice acting full-time, says the Jazz Music Awards winner and an NAACP Image Award-nominated recording artist. This win reconfirms that I made the right decision.“I am grateful to Joan Baker and Rudy Gaskins of the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences and That's Voiceover Career Expo, my coaches Lori Alan, and Yukiko Fujimura, and The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, where I purchased the 'So You Wanna Be A Voiceover Actor?' auction package at their recent gala. Additionally, I would like to thank CBS and all the judges in the various audition rounds, and the supportive voice arts community who attended the in-person auditions.”

If winning the grand prize and a contract to one of the top talent agencies in Hollywood wasn't enough, the classically trained flutist was asked to perform at the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences 10th Annual Voice Arts Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where she performed in the program twice, including her top-charting song,“Thrill Ride,” and the instrumental version of Stevie Wonder's“Knocks Me Off My Feet” for the moving In Memoriam segment.

“Ragan Whiteside's enchanting melodies transformed our auditory experience, painting the air with notes of sheer brilliance,” says Joan Baker, the co-founder of the Voice Arts Awards.“Her extraordinary flute performances are not just heard, they are felt, leaving an indelible mark on the canvas of our musical memories.”

Whiteside recently released her rendition of the holiday classic,“The Little Drummer Boy,” and her re-issue of“This Christmas,” available now at digital and streaming platforms everywhere. The top Billboard magazine recording artist continues to make waves on the radio charts with her current album project, Thrill Ride, which lives up to its title, demonstrating Whiteside's breathtaking virtuosity and her streak of No. 1 and Top 5 singles that landed on Billboard's Contemporary Jazz charts. Additionally, her top-rated weekly radio show,“Saturday with Ragan Whiteside” leads on the NPR-affiliated station, Jazz 91.9 WCLK in Atlanta, Georgia.

ABOUT RANDIS MUSIC

Founded in 2007, Randis Music is a record company formed by contemporary jazz flutist/vocalist Ragan Whiteside and producer/engineer Dennis Johnson. While creating and producing music on their own in a dramatically changed digital music world, Whiteside and Johnson felt a need to combine their musical prowess with their professional business savvy to create a unique sound and approach to get their brand of music heard. Constantly pushing the musical envelope and thinking outside of the box, Randis Music continues to break from the norm while gaining the respect of even the most critical listening audience.

