TOMORROW: Biden Cabinet Member To Visit Local Holiday Market To Promote Season Of Small Business

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, December 16, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden's cabinet for America's 33 million small businesses, will visit a local holiday market pop-up to promote the SBA's Season of Small Business campaign. Amid a historic small business boom under the Biden-Harris Administration, the SBA encourages all Americans to shop small throughout the holiday season.

Administrator Guzman will stop by multiple small businesses at the pop-up to shop and learn more about the different small business owners' products and experiences as entrepreneurs. She will highlight the importance of shopping small and supporting small businesses during the holiday season.

Saturday, December 16

Holiday Market Visit

WHO: SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman

WHEN: 11:00 a.m. ET

WHERE: Washington, D.C. Location details sent upon RSVP.

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit sba .

The Season of Small Business, which was established on the heels of another transformative year for small businesses under the Biden-Harris Administration, is an SBA-led initiative designed to drive Americans to shop at small businesses throughout the holiday season. For more information on the SBA's Season of Small Business campaign, visit .

