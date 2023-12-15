The Sweetest Foodie Gig Mom And Me Lunch To Review Best Italian Restaurants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a unique staffing agency that delivers sweet solutions for a better tomorrow by helping companies find talented professionals who seek to land sweet jobs. R4Good generates proceeds to fund and create social community services (sweet solutions) for professionals/kids that improve the quality of life.It's a Sweet Day in LA. Recruiting for Good creates The Sweetest Foodie Gig for Kids who love creative writing, and Italian Fine Dining.Exceptionally talented kids that land the sweet paid gig; earn sponsored 'Mom and Me Lunch' every month for one year at LA's Sweetest Michelin Star Italian Restaurants and kids write sweet reviews to earn gift cards for beauty, foodie, and shopping.Parents and grandparents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund the sweet paid gig for their kid.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "The sweetest reward is to lunch at LA's Finest Italian Michelin Star Restaurants with mom (or grandma), every month (for one year); Angelini Osteria, Antico Nuovo, Bestia, Brera Ristorante, Chi Spacca, Felix, Hippo, Love & Salt, Mother Wolf, Osteria Mozza, Ronan, and Rossoblu...and Party for GOOD!"AboutThe Sweetest Foodie Gig in LA for exceptionally talented foodie kids who love Fine Italian Dining and creative writing is perfectly designed for sweet 5th Grade to High School Students. Kids who land The Sweet Gig; are assigned personal mentors to help create meaningful content. Kids learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. For parents and grandparents who love to help their kids land the paid gig visit .Our Sweet Gigs are the only paid learning experience that teaches kids to love work and prepare for life!The Sweetest Reward have lunch with mom (or grandma) at LA's Best Michelin Star Italian Restaurants.Before starting, staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Sweet Founder Carlos Cymerman attended Grad School to become a Marriage & Family Counselor. And worked for 10 years as a teacher. Over the course of the last 15 years, Carlos continued his education and leadership development by creating sweet community services/solutions that make a lasting impact (Girls Design Tomorrow, Mom & Me Lunch, Our Moms Work, The Foodie Co-Op, The Sweetest Gigs, We Find Your Plus One, We Party for Good, and Men Kickass). Something for everyone.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Finally a sweet solution helping divorced parents feed their kids. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to Join The Foodie Co+Op; and earn generous gift cards for dining, kids cooking school, and supermarkets. To sign up visit Good for You and Community Too! Parents who successfully join the Co+Op help their kids land a spot on The Sweetest Gigs to earn treats.Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn to appreciate themselves and life. Experience fulfillment, gain self-confidence, learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids do reviews of sweets and earn sweet Beauty, Foodie, and Shopping Gift Cards...because, NO ONE should work for FREE...but some of us are lucky enough to work for GOOD! To learn more visit (Perfectly designed for exceptionally talented 5th and 6th graders who come from families with positive values). We prepare kids for life.

