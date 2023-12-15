OPERA MISSISSIPPI NAMES FINALISTS OF THE 2023/2024 JOHN ALEXANDER NATIONAL VOCAL COMPETITION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Finalists for 2023/2024 John Alexander National Vocal Competition

2022 Finalist and Tenor, Wayd Odle, performs with Mastro Jay Dean and the Opera Mississippi Chamber Orchestra in concert. Photo: Jay Scott.

The judges for 2023 John Alexander National Vocal Competition are Kathryn Frady, Carroll Freeman, Roy Lightner, Peter Randsman, Francine Reynolds, and Franklyn Warfield.

Eight Talented Singers To Take Stage & Receive Prizes at Live Concert at St Andrew's Episcopal Center for Performing Arts on February 19, 2024.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Opera Mississippi is proud to announce the eight finalists for their 10th Annual John Alexander National Vocal Competition (JANVC). These talented singers will perform at the "Vibrations" concert on Monday, February 19, 2024 at St Andrew's Episcopal Center for Performing Arts, 370 Old Agency Road, Ridgeland, Mississippi. At this concert the winners will be announced and cash prizes awarded. Join Opera Mississippi to celebrate the brightest, most talented young Operatic and Musical Theatre singers from across the country! Tickets are $38.00 each.Chosen from over 300 applicants around the United States, this year's finalists are Anna Aistova of Sunnyside, New York, Lucy Altus of New York, New York, Jessica Graves of Brookline, Massachusetts, Emilie Kealani of San Francisco, California, Garrett McCord of Athens, Georgia, Daniel O'Hearn of Brooklyn, New York, Gavin Standish of Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Kaitlyn Tierney of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Entrants competed in the following categories: Professional Artist Opera, Professional Artist Musical Theatre, Young Artist Opera, and Young Artist Musical Theatre. The winners in each category will be chosen in a live finalist concert on February 19 by a panel of national judges including: Executive Artistic Director of Marble City Opera and the General Director of Opéra Louisiane, Kathryn Frady; nationally recognized tenor, stage director, educator, and producer, Carroll Freeman; Artistic Director of Red Mountain Theatre in Birmingham Alabama, Roy Lightner; and Artistic Director of New Stage Theatre, Francine Reynolds. First place winners receive $1,200 and runners up receive $900 each.The concert will be emceed by David Lewis , Executive Director of the Mississippi Arts Commission and accompanied by Maestro Jay Dean and the Opera Mississippi chamber orchestra. The annual JANVC is named in memory of famed operatic tenor and Mississippi native, John Alexander, who was born in Meridian, Mississippi. His illustrious career took him from Meridian to performing at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, where he sang with that company every year between 1961 and 1987.The competition and concert event is graciously sponsored by the Robert M. Hearin Foundation. For more information or to order tickets, please visit .

Temperance Jones, JANVC Coordinator

Opera Mississippi

+1 205-789-3483

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube