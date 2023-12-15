Human Rights Day: Statement By Individual Members Of SHRC Protesting HRD Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Human Rights Day Event Majority of Commissioners will not attend due to inability to make statement on Palestine and irregularities in event planning

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When good men are silent, evil prospers.On Human Rights Day, observed annually on December 10th, Palestinian human rights organizations-The Palestinian Center for Human Rights, Al Mezan, and Al-Haq-call on the international community to promptly intervene for an immediate ceasefire, pressure Israel to halt its aggression and genocide in the Gaza Strip and its violations in the entire occupied Palestinian territory, and ensure accountability and justice.As we mark Human Rights Day with the City's celebration and awarding winners, commemorating the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948; Israel blatantly and systematically violates the majority of the declaration's articles. It subjects 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza to a genocidal campaign while enjoying complete immunity and support from the United States. Despite the US providing Israel with weapons and munitions and vetoing the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the international community has yet to take effective positions to halt the genocide of an entire people.When good men are silent, evil prospersIsraeli forces have continued to attack with hundreds of missiles and shells through air, land, and sea, houses, residential neighborhoods and shelters, particularly in northern Gaza, for over two months of the aggression. The relentless indiscriminate artillery shelling has resulted in significant casualties, creation of disabilities and an immense state of fear among the population.As individual members of the Seattle Human Rights Commission , we pursued changing the Seattle Human Rights Day celebration agenda in a significant way since September, 2023. These efforts were not successful. In protest, we will not be attending the Seattle Human Rights Day. One Commissioner will attend and this statement is not reflective of the entire Commission or meant to take away her voice but solely that of those individuals signing this press release to exercise our right of Free Speech as individuals. We, the majority of the Seattle Human Rights Commission, will not be attending the event.When good men are silent, evil prospersWe are not silent.Mohamed A. Bonah, LL.B, LL.MLabor Advocate/Washington Federation of State Employees,City of Seattle Human Rights CommissionerTricia Diamond, PhD, Co-ChairCity of Seattle Human Rights CommissionerRachel Lockerbie,City of Seattle Human Rights CommissionerHaley Miller,City of Seattle Human Rights CommissionerBryennah Quander, Co-ChairCity of Seattle Human Rights Commissioner

