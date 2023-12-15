Active World Club Announces Nsavx Token Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Club helps launch new NSAVx ERC20 Token for utility and value store on newly branded digital storage and rewards platform NSAVx

Net Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

UNITED STATE, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Active World Club announces the launch of the NSAVx Token href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank"> as it increases the utility and functionality of NSAVx formerly AWCx. With the completed sale of the club's CEX earlier this month, the acquirer Net Savings Link Inc (OTC Symbol: NSAV) has decided to continue upgrading while it redomiciles and licenses for expansion and international operations. The NSAVx Token will be the primary utility and value store for all of NSAV's Web3 technologies. It is anticipated that several already developed technologies will be powered by the NSAVx Token, which will be live on Uniswap today, Friday December 15th, between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm mountain time.The NSAVx platform and Token will bring together years of blockchain technology investment by the Company and serve as a valuable utility for connecting existing and future Web3 assets. Our team at AWC will continue to contribute significantly to the tech development and future of NSAVx while we look to integrate it with our own technologies. We are happy to announce that the NSAVx token will be added to our DiVicniPay checkout once the Uniswap listing is completed. href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">

