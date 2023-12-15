Hawaii Medical College Helps Military Personnel Transition To Healthcare Careers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hawaii Medical College Logo

HMC Military Mom with Child

Hawaii Medical College Students

In as little as 10 months, military members or their family members can begin a new career.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For over 16 years, Hawaii Medical College has been helping students begin stable, well-paying careers in healthcare. The college offers both Diploma and Degree programs. Now, more than ever the need for Medical Assistants, Nurse Aides, Healthcare Administrators / Billing & Coding, and Pharmacy Technicians is at an all-time high. Military personnel can thrive in these types of careers - and get there quickly.Diploma level programs are just 10 months, while Degree Programs take 18 months to complete. With their rolling admissions, students can enroll at any time. HMC staff is there to help at every step of the enrollment process, from the admissions forms to attaining financial aid.Much of the curriculum is offered in a hybrid format, so students may attend class from home and/or on-campus, aligning well with the schedules of those in the military. To make things easier, HMC also offers students the use of a laptop computer, Microsoft Office 365 software and the training they need to use it effectively. Better yet, once they complete their program, the computer is theirs to keep.The employment opportunities abound in these stable well-paying careers . The annual wages for healthcare practitioners such as Clinical Medical Assistants, range from about $36,000 to $54,000, depending on the diploma or degree. Healthcare Administrator, Billing & Coders are paid Billing & Coders are paid between $29,000 to $44,000, Pharmacy Technician's salary range is $29,000 to $78,000 while Advanced Nurse Aides will make around $31,000. The range of pay varies widely, and Hawaii Medical College has strong relationships with hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities to assist students with job placement. Hawaii Medical College is working to increase the number of qualified applicants for these jobs.Even better news for those in the military, there are many federal tuition support programs available . Each branch can offer more information on general eligibility and procedures on how to apply. Members can contact the educational department of their local base for further information or talk to admissions professionals at Hawaii Medical College.About Hawaii Medical CollegeOpened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii's successful locally owned, accredited career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding to office assistants, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to a variety of students from military veterans to high-school graduates ensuring that they are successful in their chosen careers. Each year the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400, high certification pass rates and placement rates. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen careers.

