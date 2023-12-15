Emirates National Oil Company Leverages Nutanix To Simplify IT And Fuel Retail Expansion

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has centralized its IT infrastructure on Nutanix to support retail expansion and deliver slick digitally-driven customer experiences.

Serving thousands of customers across 60 markets, ENOC employs a workforce of over 12,000 employees and deploys its world-class customer service, innovations and technologies and best practices towards the UAE's social and economic development.

At the core of ENOC's business are its service stations which offer not only refuelling, but also top-quality retail services. Initially, siloed IT infrastructure was deployed at each of these service stations to deliver the digital services needed. While in the early days this met the company's needs, the lack of redundancy and centralized management contributed to significant IT overheads and risk as the company rapidly scaled its retail operations.

In 2021, ENOC undertook an AED250million (US$68million) digital transformation initiative, aimed at prioritizing customer satisfaction and elevating the service experience.

To keep supporting the Group's impressive growth momentum, ENOC recognized the best way forward would be to implement a fully integrated, scalable, and secure edge infrastructure solution that could be centrally managed for all their remote sites.

Backed by the expertise of Nutanix's local team, ENOC proceeded to deploy Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI) – a complete software stack that unifies hybrid cloud infrastructure including compute, storage and network, hypervisors, and containers, in public, managed, and on-prem private clouds – as well as Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) and the vendor's disaster recovery solution.

Furthermore, the new partnership will include implementation of Nutanix Cloud Manager System (NCM), that will minimize any IT related issues, given the high demand of requests.

Following the upgrade, Nutanix's unified infrastructure eliminated the siloed IT infrastructure at each of ENOC's retail outlets. The vendor has also enabled ENOC's IT team to attain the holy grail of 'getting more for less', as the centralized management, made possible by NCM, has delivered an impressive 80% reduction in IT operation costs across the 400+ sites that are now served by Nutanix's solution.

The high availability, and impressive levels of redundancy and resilience made possible by Nutanix mean that ENOC's services stations can now operate around the clock without disruption to the vital services they deliver to customers.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said:“ENOC fully understands that IT is a key pillar of our operations. We are constantly embracing emerging technologies that enable us to advance innovation in our sector, adapt to new business models, and introduce new products and services to the residents of the UAE faster. Nutanix plays a pivotal role in enabling us to achieve these ambitions and thus helps us to stay competitive.”

Samer Labaky, Manager, Enterprise and Public Sector Accounts – UAE and Oman at Nutanix said,“We are living in the era of digitization. With digital transformation comes several challenges – how can IT bring relevance to the business, including employees and customers? How can IT teams respond to digital business initiatives at the speed the business requires it. The issue is that instead of being a business enabler, IT is a major bottleneck. Current legacy systems that customers have been adopting for the last 10 to 15 years are irrelevant because of inherent complexities, inflexibility and high cost of operation. ENOC fully understands this. With digital transformation being a top priority, the company is now embracing emerging technologies that help drive innovation, new business models, and bring products and services to UAE citizens faster. This agility and innovation help ENOC stay competitive and differentiate themselves from their peers.”

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate's success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group's general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE's social and economic development. For further information, please visit:

About Nutanix:

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at or follow us on social media @nutanix.