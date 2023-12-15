Manchester City FC Launches New Abu Dhabi Youth Football League In January 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Manchester City has announced a new youth football league, the Manchester City Abu Dhabi League, set to kick off in Abu Dhabi in early 2024 City FC has been part of the UAE football community since 2011, and this latest initiative is part of the Club's ambition to continually contribute to and grow the game for all, nurture talent, and increase development opportunities and pathways in the UAE.

With more than 100 Abu Dhabi teams already registered to compete, players across the Capital are getting ready for the first round of fixtures of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi League in early January 2024 at Zayed Sports City.

Boys and girls, ages 7 to 17 years, will have the opportunity to compete, with over 1,500 players expected to participate weekly.

With the introduction of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi League, Manchester City is creating a professionally run league system for clubs across the UAE capital to enjoy competitive football, giving players the opportunity to develop not only their footballing skills but also a sense of sportsmanship and interaction with other clubs in a fun environment.

Further benefits of being a part of the Manchester City Abu Dhabi League include:



Coaches, players and parents can access an easy-to-use app, featuring League fixtures and results from under 7s to under 18s, along with further Manchester City Abu Dhabi League content;

A League Cup competition in Abu Dhabi;

The League will also link up with the YFL Dubai, for an all-new 'Champions of Champions Cup' – a unique match seeing the best of both events playing for the ultimate crown;

Interactive Manchester City Fan zones with an opportunity to watch Manchester City games live; Unique City Football Group opportunities with Career Professional Development events and individual and team awards ceremonies.

-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="410" height="235" data-bit="iit" />

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council is supporting the new Manchester City Abu Dhabi League and is excited to foster the game's continued growth in the Capital.

Now in its 13th year of running the youth football programme throughout the UAE, City Football Schools operates across eight locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on a daily basis, providing girls and boys aged 3-18 an opportunity to develop their skills in a fun environment while making friends along the way, all under the guidance and supervision of fully qualified City Football Schools Coaches.

The programme also plays an active role in the community, with its Healthy Lifestyles initiative supporting over 30,000 students across Abu Dhabi schools to support their physical development and mental wellbeing.

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club's footprint includes the 53,500 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club's men's, women's and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the world by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.