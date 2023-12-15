SEDA Experts Expands Its Commodities And Derivatives, Digital Assets, And Market Regulation Expert Witness Practice

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY, December 15, 2023 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Maggie Sklar joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are excited to grow our Commodities and Derivatives, Digital Assets, and Market Regulation practice with the addition of Maggie Sklar,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Maggie Sklar is a highly distinguished legal and policy professional with a comprehensive background in law, financial markets, and regulatory policy. She provides advisory services to financial institutions, regulated entities, and start-ups on futures, swaps, securities, and digital assets regulation or litigation. Maggie has gained extensive expertise from her senior policy and regulatory roles at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Federal Reserve.

As Senior Counsel and Advisor to Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo at the CFTC, Maggie provided critical legal and policy guidance, particularly on the Dodd-Frank Act (DFA), Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), and CFTC regulations. At the CFTC, Maggie also served as the Deputy to the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a Senior Counsel to a Commissioner, the Senior Counsel to LabCFTC, and as a Special Counsel in the Division of Market Oversight, playing a key role in the intersection of new or emerging financial markets and technology and regulatory compliance, and DFA and CEA compliance for new or registered entities and products. She also was an Associate Director in the Office of International Affairs, where she regularly engaged with other U.S. financial or foreign regulators, and worked on or led various market structure workstreams.

During her tenure as the Senior Policy Advisor and Director of International Engagement for Financial Markets at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Maggie advised on U.S. and international financial markets policy, legal, and risk management issues. Other noteworthy accomplishments include serving as the Associate Chair of the Chicago Fed's Financial Stability Council, and as a Member of the CFTC's Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC).

Maggie was also a large law firm partner in their banking and financial services practice, and an associate at large international law firms on securities and complex civil litigation matters, as well as internal or government investigations. More recently, she was Chair of the Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association's Public Policy and Regulation Committee.

In these roles, she has engaged on various financial markets policy and regulatory issues and with a variety of U.S. regulators, policymakers, and Congressional staff. Maggie has also been a sought-after speaker at prestigious institutions and conferences, contributing insights to conferences such as SIFMA, FIA, and the American Bar Association, as well as numerous other panels on digital assets and cryptocurrency. She has also published white papers, policy discussion papers, blogs, and social media posts on financial markets or digital asset topics.

With a nuanced understanding of regulatory dynamics, honed through extensive experience at the CFTC and working with other U.S. financial markets and prudential regulators, Maggie continues to be at the forefront of shaping the regulatory framework in the dynamic field of law and finance.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.