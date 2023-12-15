Top Advisors At Premier Sotheby’S International Realty Awarded Best Worldwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DROPBOX:



NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby's International Realty is proud to announce that three of its top individual advisors and two of its top-producing teams have been honored among the Top 100 agents worldwide within the Sotheby's International Realty® network. This distinguished recognition brought the world's top agents together for an evening of celebration in New York City hosted by president and CEO Philip White at the James Beard award-winning restaurant Le Bernardin.

Comprised of over 26,000 advisors, the Sotheby's International Realty global network spans over 1,000 offices across 81 countries. Every year, the brand honors top producers among the global network as part of a Top 100 awards ceremony.

Celebrated for their 2022 sales, the individuals awarded include Kim Price, of the brokerage's Park Shore office; Paul Arpin, of the brokerage's Broad Avenue office; and Karen Van Arsdale accompanied by Nina Van Arsdale, of the brokerage's Broad Avenue office.

The top teams honored include The Michelle Thomas Team of the brokerage's Marco Island office; and Joel Schemmel, Donna Soda and Toni Schemmel of the Schemmel Soda Group, of the brokerage's downtown Sarasota office.

“We are thrilled to congratulate this talented group of global real estate advisors for achieving this incredible milestone,” said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby's International Realty.“We are grateful for their commitment and professionalism in representing the spirit of Premier Sotheby's International Realty. This honor wouldn't be possible without the support of our industry-leading advisors, leadership team, support staff, and outstanding clients in the communities we serve throughout Florida and North Carolina.”

About Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty .

