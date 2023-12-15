MULLEN AUTOMOTIVE INC. ADJOURNS SPECIAL MEETING TO DECEMBER 18, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BREA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the“Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announced that its Special Meeting of Stockholders convened on December 15, 2023 was adjourned to December 18, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., Pacific Time.

The Company has determined to adjourn the Special Meeting in order to provide additional time to solicit proxies with respect to Proposal 1 presented to the stockholders for approval. Proposal 1 seeks stockholder approval to amend the Company's certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's outstanding common stock at an exchange ratio between 1-for-2 to 1-for-100, as determined by the Company's Board of Directors (the“Reverse Stock Split Proposal"). The primary focus of the Reverse Stock Split Proposal is to increase the per share market price of the Company's common stock to satisfy Nasdaq's requirement of having a closing bid price of $1.00 or more per share for a minimum of 20 consecutive trading sessions on or before January 22, 2024, and to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market the event the Company continues to fail to meet the $1.00 minimum bid price threshold, it stands the risk of being delisted by Nasdaq.

As of today, there are not sufficient votes to pass the Reverse Stock Split Proposal and therefore the Special Meeting was adjourned. During the period of adjournment, the Company and its proxy solicitor, Okapi Partners LLC, will continue to solicit votes from the Company's stockholders with respect to the Reverse Stock Split Proposal.

Stockholders can attend the reconvened Special Meeting on December 18, 2023, via the same meeting link as set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on November 8, 2023. The record date as of the close of business on November 6, 2023, remains unchanged for the determination of stockholders of the Company entitled to notice of and to vote at the reconvened Special Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The Company encourages any stockholder that has not yet voted its shares or is uncertain if their shares have been voted to contact their broker or bank. The board of directors and management respectfully request stockholders as of the record date to please vote their proxies as soon as possible. Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted for the Special Meeting and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action.

No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Special Meeting. The Company urges all of its stockholders to read the Proxy Statement relating to the Special Meeting, which is available free of charge on the SEC's website at .

