Branching Out: 50 New Trees Planted At Meadow Stone Park

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adding this biodiversity to Meadow Stone Park is not possible without the support of volunteers and community partners committed to forestry. Thank you to ClearWell Dynamics and One Earth One Chance for sponsoring this planting.

Community volunteers gathered to plant 50 trees at Meadow Stone Park – the trees will provide shade and increase Dallas' tree canopy coverage.

- Rob Freeman, Vice President of Business Development for ClearWell Dynamics

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fall planting follows the heat of summer, before a cool winter season, and trees and shrubs planted in the fall use this to good advantage. Recently, a generous group of volunteers put this rule of thumb to use at Meadow Stone Park – a 6.3 acre neighborhood park, established in 1969. With all the accessories in hand – shovels, gloves, and rakes – volunteers successfully planted 50 trees on the morning of Thursday, December 7, 2023.

The planting was accomplished as part of Dallas Park & Recreation's Branching Out program that aims to create healthier communities by planting trees at Dallas parks.

13 species were planted including: American elm (3); Bur oak (4); Cedar elm (10); Chinquapin oak (8); Honeylocust (4); Live oak (3); Mexican plum (3); Mexican sycamore (2); Monterrey oak (4); Pecan (3); Possumhaw holly (2); Texas mountain laurel; Texas red oak (3).

Adding this biodiversity to Meadow Stone Park is not possible without the support of volunteers and community partners committed to forestry. One Earth One Chance is such a partner of Texas Trees Foundation ; they are focused on planting and maintaining trees and shrubs to restore urban spaces and sequester carbon.

ClearWell Dynamics, headquartered in San Antonio and committed to environmental stewardship, also contributed to the planting, and sent many volunteers from their organization for the planting day.

“It's important to protect and preserve the environment we work in – it's part of our core values. Reforesting Dallas is a priority for the City of Dallas, and it's a priority for us, too. Trees provide shade, reducing energy costs. This is important now and in the future,” said Rob Freeman, Vice President of Business Development for ClearWell Dynamics.

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city's overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

“The work we're able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for park goers, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation.“With the support of our partners in the Branching Out program, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

The Branching Out program began in 2018, in an effort to reforest and beautify Dallas' aging urban canopy. For each planting the Dallas Park and Recreation, the Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

Kristy Offenburger

Texas Trees Foundation

+1 469-859-1979

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram