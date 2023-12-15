UN Welcomes Reports Of Reopening Of Gaza Border Crossing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- spokesperson of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric welcomed the announcement of an agreement to reopen the border crossing of Karm Abu-Salem (Kerem Shalom) for direct delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

"The fast implementation of this agreement will increase the flow of aid," he told reporters at the Friday noon briefing.

Dujarric expressed hope for reaching an agreement on ceasefire in Gaza, saying, "A humanitarian ceasefire will increase the distribution of that aid across Gaza even more."

Recalling a statement by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) yesterday that many parts of Gaza remain flooded after the heavy rains, he said, "That is, of course, compounding already extreme human suffering."

"There have been clashes, also according to OCHA, in the vicinity of Al Awda Hospital in Jabaliya in northern Gaza, with 250 doctors, patients and their family members reportedly trapped.

"Communications are back after being down for several hours yesterday evening," Dujarric affirmed.

"The shutdown of communications, of course, severely impacts the ability of emergency workers and humanitarian workers to do their jobs and, of course, has a negative impact on the population as a whole," the spokesperson went on.

"UNRWA (the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) is telling us now that nearly 1.3 million displaced people are sheltering in 155 UNRWA installations.

"The average number of internally displaced people in UNRWA facilities, shelters, located in the middle and southern Gaza is 12,387, more than four times their capacity.

"Eight out of 22 UNRWA health centres are still operational in the Middle and Southern parts of Gaza and UNRWA continued to provide health care to internally displaced people at shelters through 97 medical teams.

"Each team is composed of about one to two doctors and a nurse; 591 health workers in health centres and shelters provided support to some 12,000 patients," he added. (end)

