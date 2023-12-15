(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) VIDEO - KITS Eyecare: Revolutionizing Digital Eyecare with Cutting-Edge Technology and Rapid Growth BTV Investor Alert

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) - a leader in digital eyecare, announced its Q3 results for 2023, marking a significant milestone in its growth trajectory. The company reported a 32% increase in revenue, reaching a record $31.2 million, up from $23.6 million in the previous year. Gross profit surged by 48% to $10.7 million, with a notable increase in gross margin to 34.3%. These achievements reflected KITS' successful strategy in enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency. Net income showed a remarkable improvement to $0.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $0.6 million, underscoring the company's robust financial health and its commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital eyecare sector.



