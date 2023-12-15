(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) SEC Issues Staff Report on Accredited Investor Definition

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today issued a staff report on the accredited investor definition. The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act directs the Commission to review the accredited investor definition as it relates to natural persons every four years to determine whether the definition should be modified or adjusted. The Staff previously reviewed the definition in 2015 and in 2019 (as part of the Concept Release on Harmonization of Securities Offering Exemptions ). Staff from the Divisions of Corporation Finance and Economic and Risk Analysis prepared the report in connection with this third review of the definition.

The report examines the current status of the accredited investor pool and concludes with a review of frequently suggested revisions to the accredited investor definition received from a variety of sources, including public commenters, the Investor Advisory Committee, and the Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee.

