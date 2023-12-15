Equity Union Real Estate Surpasses $2 Billion In Sales Volume In 2023

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Agent count rises to over 700 with 2,400 closed units this past year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Today, Equity Union Real Estate announced that it has surpassed over $2 billion in sales volume in 2023. The independent brokerage is the fastest-growing real estate company in Southern California.



In addition to its successful sales volume, Equity Union has closed over 2,400 units this past year and increased its agent count to over 700 licensed salespersons and broker associates. Headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California, the brokerage has expanded to over 11 locations in the region with additional offices in Encino, Woodland Hills, Toluca Lake, Brentwood, Santa Clarita, Westlake Village, Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Rancho Mirage.

"Over the past two years, we've seen tremendous growth within our company, not only with producing agents joining us, but in our locations, and production. A combination of our white-glove customer service to our agents, technology and premiere marketing support, along with the company's culture and reputation, has fueled growth in all areas of our business," said Harma Hartouni, CEO, Equity Union. "It's been a challenging market for all brokerages, but like in any down market, there is also opportunity, and it has been an honor that our agents have put their continued trust in us to help them navigate their businesses during this time."

Equity Union plans to continue its growth into the new year with a focus on its agents' individual production, coaching and enhancement of their systems.

